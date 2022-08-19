'States may adopt Gati Shakti master plan after PM's nudge'

The Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the PM's pet initiative, envisions generating employment by creating world-class infrastructure using indigenous technology, to mainly interconnect roadways, railways, airways, and waterways in the country.

During a recently-held high-level meeting by the Prime Minister to review the progress of various infrastructure projects, he is learnt to have suggested Chief Secretaries to set up Gati Shakti Master Plan at the state level.