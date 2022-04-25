States must act on mushrooming illegal colonies: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that mushrooming of illegal colonies across the country is a menace to urban development.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan as amicus curiae in the matter. "We will have to find some way of making state governments act on this. This is a menace to urban development," it noted.

Advocate Sravan Kumar, representing the petitioner, contended before the bench that a large number of unregular establishments are being regularised, which results in a development which is unregulated.