States not sponsoring adequate IAS officers for central deputation: Jitendra Singh

The issue of proposed amendments affecting the authority of states or leading to instability in states’ administration does not arise, the minister said, replying to a question whether the government intends to diminish the authority of states over their own officers .

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has recently proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 that will take away the power of states to override the Centre’s request for seeking officers on central deputation.

As many as nine non-BJP ruled states have opposed the Centre’s proposal that gives it an overriding power while deciding on central deputation of IAS officers, whereas eight others have given their consent.