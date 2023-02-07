States to mark digital attendance for works under MGNREGS

New Delhi: The Centre has decided that states/UTs will ensure capturing of attendance for all the works (except individual beneficiary scheme/project) through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

This digitally capturing of attendance for all worksites is in place from January 1, 2023.

As per information given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in a written reply in the Lok Sabh on Tuesday, the ministry has been providing training to the states/UTs to ensure smooth transitioning to NMMS app as and when requested by the states/UTs.

The technical issues being faced are taken up with the NIC, Rural Development, on a real-time basis. The new provisions/suggestions requested by the states/UTs are being incorporated. All the issues concerning the NMMS application are reviewed and resolved from time to time.