States to take serious note of CAG advice: Kovind

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Indian Audit and Accounts Service officers at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts here, he said the past 18 months have been very trying for the country.

“Economy was badly disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has taken various fiscal measures to alleviate distress and for welfare of the poor. These are often financed through money, which may be said to have been borrowed from our children and grandchildren,” he said.

“We owe it to them that these scarce resources are put to best possible use and are most effectively used for welfare of the poor and needy. The CAG has a very important role in this.

“While performing oversight function you need to be aware of opportunities of providing inputs for systemic improvements.

“Audit engagements provide a unique opportunity of gaining deep understanding of system and place you in a good position of suggesting improvements,” he added

During the ceremony, 38 officer trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches were awarded induction training completion certificates in the presence of Kovind, state Governor RajendraVishwanathArlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu, among other dignitaries.

The National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla is the apex training institute of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

Since its establishment in 1950, it has plays a vital nurturing role in helping the institution of the CAG discharge its constitutional mandate.