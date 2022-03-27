States too can declare religious or linguistic community as minority: Centre

New Delhi: State governments can declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority within the said state, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. The submission was made in response to a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay which challenged the validity of section 2(f) of the National Commission for Minority Education Institution Act, 2004.

Upadhyay, in his plea, challenged the validity of section 2(f) alleging that it gives unbridled power to the Centre terming it "manifestly arbitrary, irrational, and offending".