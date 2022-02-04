States/UTs cancel 4.28 cr bogus ration cards during 2014-21

New Delhi, Feb 4: States and Union Territories have cancelled about 4.28 crore bogus ration cards during the 2014-21 period, Parliament was informed on Friday.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the operational responsibilities of the public distribution system under the food law rest with the state governments. The responsibilities include identification of eligible beneficiaries/ households under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), issuance of ration cards to them as per eligibility and distribution of foodgrains to them from ration shops.