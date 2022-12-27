Steep rise in prices of essential commodities burning a hole in common man's pocket

New Delhi: Those days are gone when the breadwinners of the family would calculate and allocate a definite sum of money to buy essential commodities at the beginning of every month, even by adjusting their expenditure on other goods and services.

Now the scenario is quite different. Even with two or three members, a nuclear family is finding it difficult to control expenses when it comes to spending on necessary items like edible oil, pulses, milk, petroleum, etc.

With rise in inflation, the purchasing power of average Indian families has also come down.

"Until two years back, only my husband was working and it was difficult for us to buy basic things like pulses, rice, wheat and flour to sustain a family of five. Though my elder daughter is earning now, it hasn't really made any difference because prices have increased equally," said Radha Kumari, a 38-year-old homemaker, adding that even buying a week's extra essentials seems tough now.