Stop practice of pronouncing final orders without reasoned judgment: Supreme Court

The bench, in its order pronounced on Tuesday, added" "Such a practice of pronouncing the final orders without a reasoned judgment has to be stopped and discouraged". It noted that from the record of proceedings, it appears that the reasoned judgment was pronounced and uploaded after a period of almost five months.

The top court made these observations while hearing an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order, acquitting the accused in a murder case.

Counsel representing the original complainant and counsel for the state government pointed out that in the present case, the arguments on the appeals were concluded on March 30, 2019.

It was submitted that the high court allowed the appeals on the very day and pronounced the operative portion of the order, setting aside the judgment and order of conviction passed by the trial court.

It was contended that the high court directed the accused who was in jail to be released, but a reasoned judgment and order was only pronounced after a period of approximately five months.