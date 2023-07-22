Strengthen collaboration on fuels for future: PM

“The Prime Minister informed that India has achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance and set a higher target for itself. He mentioned that the nation plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030.

“India is also among the global leaders in solar and wind power,” the Prime Minister said as he expressed delight that the Working Group delegates got a chance to witness the level and scale of India’s commitment to clean energy by visiting the Pavagada Solar Park and Modhera Solar Village.

Highlighting the achievements of the country in the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that India connected more than 190 million families with LPG while also recording the historic milestone of connecting every village with electricity. He also touched upon working to provide piped cooking gas to people which has the potential to cover more than 90 percent of the population in a few years.