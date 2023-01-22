Strong indications of AQI improvement, actions under Stage I & II to remain: CAQM

New Delhi: After the overall air quality of the national capital suddenly deteriorated since late Saturday night with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 407 on Sunday, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met to take stock of the situation.

However, the CAQM said that this sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in last 24 hours in the region which led to the overall AQI of Delhi move into the 'Severe' category is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into 'Very Poor' category from Sunday night itself.