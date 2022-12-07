Submit records connected with 2016 demonetisation decision: SC to Centre

After hearing detailed arguments on a batch of petitions challenging the demonetisation move, a bench headed by Justice S. A. Nazeer reserved the judgment.

The bench, also comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian and B.V. Nagarathna, said: “Counsel of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records.”