Successful UPSC aspirants have no right to be allocated cadre, place of service of their choice: SC

The bench also held that if a candidate, hailing from reserved Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), or Other Backward Class (OBC) the category does not take benefit of quota and gets selected in the general category then later he or she cannot take recourse of reservation for getting cadre or place of appointment of choice.

“The allocation of cadre is not a matter of right. It was held that a selected candidate has a right to be considered for appointment to the IAS but he has no such right to be allocated to a cadre of his choice or his home state. As stated above, allotment of cadre is an incidence of service.