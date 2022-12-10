Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM

Their oath of office will be held in the state capital on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the induction of the Council of Ministers later as per the discretion of the Chief Minister.

Sukhu, who is known for his proximity with the Gandhi family, was named leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) after two days of hectic politicking by AICC in-charge for state Rajiv Shukla after his appointment was approved by Mallikarjun Kharge.