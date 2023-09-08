Sunak announces support to alleviate global impact of Putin’s weaponisation ahead of G20

New Delhi, Sep 8: Global leaders must make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Moscow’s global isolation and protect those whose lives have been devastated by his illegal war, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will say as he travels to India for the G20 Summit on Friday.
According to a release from the British High Commission, families both in Ukraine and across the world continue to suffer as a direct result of Putin’s brutal invasion 18 months ago.
Russia has displaced 11 million people from their homes, manipulated global energy prices and made daily life more difficult for households across the planet.
In July, Putin demonstrated his indifference to the human consequences of his actions yet again when he withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Under this initiative, brokered in July 2022, ships carrying Ukrainian grain were freely able to transit from Black Sea ports without fear of attack.
The deal was providing a lifeline for millions of people around the world who depend on Ukrainian grain exports.
In its first year, the agreement enabled 33 million tonnes of food to reach those who needed it in 45 countries around the world.
Putin’s decision to rip up the initiative has reduced global grain supply at a critical time for vulnerable people --when prices rise, the poorest pay.
Since July, Russia has also damaged or destroyed at least 26 civilian port facilities, warehouses, silos and grain elevators.
These attacks have directly reduced Ukraine’s export capacity by one third and destroyed enough grain to feed more than 1 million people for an entire year.
On Saturday, G20 leaders will gather in Delhi to discuss the biggest challenges the world is facing, including the spike in the cost of living driven by Putin’s actions.
For the second year in a row, the Russian President is not expected to attend.