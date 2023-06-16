Supply disruptions, weather vagaries most felt by Global South: PM Modi

"We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains," Prime Minister Modi said in a video message to the ongoing G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Hyderabad.

A three-day meeting of Agriculture Ministers under the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) of the G-20 began in Hyderabad on June 15.

"Agriculture is at the heart of human civilisation and as agricultural ministers, your task is not simply that of handling one sector of the economy, you hold a big responsibility for the future of humanity," the prime minister said.