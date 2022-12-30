‘Support BJP to strengthen India’

Mandya (K'taka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that people of the old Mysuru region should support the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the state.

"India should be strengthened at the global level. People of this region must come forward in large scale to support BJP," he reiterated.

Addressing a gathering at Jan Sankalp Yatra in Mandya, Shah stated that Siddaramaiah-led Congress government took back 150 cases against the PFI. Everyone knows what tragedies it led to in future. PM Modi's government has banned it, he added.