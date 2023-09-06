Supreme Court grants interim protection against arrest to Editors Guild members

“Issue notice…. Till the next date of listing, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners in connection with the FIRs registered,” ordered a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while posting the matter for hearing on September 11, Monday.

Advocate Kanu Agrawal, representing Manipur, requested the court to hear the plea on Monday. “If it could be taken on Monday…. Milords may send it to the High Court and the High Court may decide it on its own merits,” he said.

The bench indicated that it may remit the matter to the Manipur High Court for consideration.