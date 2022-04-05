Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against electoral bond scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea against the laws allowing political parties' funding through the electoral bond scheme.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana that it is a critical issue, which requires an urgent hearing.

He cited a news report where a Calcutta-based company paid Rs 40 crore through electoral bonds to ensure that no excise raids are conducted on it.