Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking to detect, detain, deport illegal immigrants

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to list for hearing a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and others to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants including Rohingyas and Bangladesh nationals while expressing dismay as to why it should hear matters related to the functioning of the political executive.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told lawyer petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay that it would hear his PIL on the issue if the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has filed the reply.