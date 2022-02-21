Supreme Court agrees to listing of plea seeking cancellation of offline Board exams for classes 10, 12

"This is regarding class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Physical examination should not be held due to the pandemic," lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan said. "Let the matter go before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar," the bench said.

The lawyer mentioned the plea filed by one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an activist, seeking directions to CBSE and other education boards which have proposed to hold board examinations offline for classes 10 and 12.