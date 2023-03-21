Supreme Court declines to consider individual cases for accepting demonetised notes

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said after the constitution bench judgment, the court does not think to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution in individual cases to accept demonetised currency notes. However, the bench allowed the individual petitioners to approach the government with representation.

The bench said petitioners may have genuine grievances, but in view of the upholding of the enactment, no relief could be granted by this court.

It further added if petitioners are not satisfied with the response of the Central government, then they could move the high court concerned.