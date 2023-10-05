Supreme Court directs Registry to appoint sign-language interpreter for hearing-impaired lawyer

“There is a request for appointment of a sign-language interpreter. The Registry will take steps for appointing an interpreter as requested by the learned counsel for the appellants,” ordered Registrar Vivek Saxena.

Advocate-on-Record Sanchita Ain moved an application before the top court seeking a sign-language interpreter for her hearing-impaired colleague who will be joining the proceedings virtually from Bengaluru.

Consequently, she requested that the sign-language interpreter may also join the proceedings virtually whenever the matter is taken up for hearing.