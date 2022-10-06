Supreme Court directs states, UTs to submit information on welfare schemes for elderly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed all state governments and Union Territories to bring on record information on existing welfare schemes for the elderly in connection with a pension, old age homes in each district, and level of geriatric care.

A bench of Justices Anirudhha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said: “Heard Dr.Ashwani Kumar in person and also senior advocate(s)/advocate(s) for the other appearing parties. We direct that schemes operating for the welfare of the elderly with respect to (i) pension for the elderly, (ii) old age homes in each district and (iii) level of geriatric care, ought to be produced before us.”

The apex court order came on a plea filed by former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar seeking a direction to set up old age homes providing basic healthcare facilities across the country.