Supreme Court frames new Constitution Bench to hear 3 key cases

The bench will be headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and will also comprise Justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reported Bar and Bench.

It will hear the case of Assam Public Works vs Union of India & Ors which deals with the question of whether Section 6A of the 1955 Citizenship Act suffers from any constitutional infirmity.

The said provision provides a framework for regularising or expelling alleged illegal immigrants in Assam, based on their date of migration. The matter assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation exercise under way in the State, the report said.