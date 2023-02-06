Supreme Court gets five new judges

On Friday, the Attorney General R. Venkataramani had informed a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka that the names of the five judges will be cleared very soon.



During the hearing, the Supreme Court had warned the Centre on the delay in clearing the transfer of high court judges recommended by the apex court collegium, saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable. The bench said, "Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable..." and further added that if transfer of judges is kept pending then it is a serious issue.



On December 13, 2022, the six-member collegium had recommended Justice Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court (parent high court: Allahabad); Justice Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court (PHC: Himachal Pradesh); Justice Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court (PHC: Telangana); Justice Amanullah, judge, Patna High Court; and, Justice Misra, judge, Allahabad High Court.



On January 31, the collegium also recommended for the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court as judges of the top court. These recommendations are still pending with the central government.

