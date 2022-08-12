Supreme Court junks plea challenging provision which allows use of EVMs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of the People Act, which is connected with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers for the polls.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and M.M. Sundresh noted that there is no merit in the petition, as it declined to entertain the plea challenging Section 61A of the 1951 Act, which pertains to the use of voting machines at elections.

“We find no merit in the petition, dismissed,” it said.