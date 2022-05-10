Supreme Court proposes keeping sedition law in abeyance till review, seeks Centre’s response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave 24 hours to the Centre to consider, whether the operation of the sedition provision, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, could be kept in abeyance till the process of its review is over.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: "We will give you time till tomorrow morning to take instructions from the government."

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, emphasized that its main concern is pending cases, and how the government will take care of future cases.