Supreme Court refers pleas challenging validity of sedition law to Constitution Bench

In the new code, the term ‘sedition’ is missing but similar offences such as one under Section 150 duly finds its place.

On May 11 last year, in a path-breaking order, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and all the state governments to refrain from registering any FIR or taking any coercive measures, while suspending all continuing investigations in relation to the Indian Penal Code's Section 124A (sedition), and also directed that all pending trials, appeals, and proceedings be kept in abeyance.

The apex court in its prima facie observation, had opined that the rigours of Section 124A of IPC were not in tune with the current social milieu, and were intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime.In May, Attorney General R. Venkataraman had urged the top court to schedule the matter for hearing after the monsoon session of the Parliament.

In the following month, the Law Commission, in its report to the government, had advocated for retention of the penal provision dealing with sedition, saying that "colonial legacy" is not a valid ground for its repeal.