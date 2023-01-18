Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre row over control of services

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, “I have filed an application for reference”. The Chief Justice replied, “We did not hear arguments on reference. It was never argued, and now we are in rejoinder...”. Mehta pressed that reference is needed and added that they do not want to be remembered in history for “handling over the capital to complete anarchy”.

The bench - also comprising justices M.R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha - reserved the judgment after hearing Mehta and senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, for almost four-and-half days.