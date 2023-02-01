Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on possibility of mutual agreements with US in child custody cases

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A.S. Oka said: "We also feel that even though India may not be a party to the Hague Convention, there may be the possibility of entering into mutual agreements with the US as the number of such cases is increasing on account of Indian residents staying in the US. We issue notice to the Union of India, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for the said purpose returnable on February 6, 2023". The apex court passed the order while holding a US resident guilty of civil contempt for failing to bring back his child to India on the order of the court in May last year.

The bench noted that the contempt petition filed by the woman, who married in 2007, is an outcome of an unfortunate matrimonial dispute and "as it happens in every such dispute, the child is the worst sufferer".