Supreme Court seeks clarification from Gujarat on prisoners' remission applications

The Supreme Court on Tuesday additionally instructed the State “to furnish information pertaining to the quantity of pending petitions, both at the High Court and Supreme Court levels, seeking premature release”.

This matter has been scheduled for further consideration on November 24.

The Bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal, presided over a writ petition initiated by a detainee, who sought the evaluation of his remission application.