Supreme Court seeks opinion of Centre, states on plea to make sports fundamental right

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought the opinion of the Centre and state governments on a suggestion that physical literacy or sports be recognised as a fundamental right and all education boards be asked to ensure at least 90 minutes of every school day to be dedicated to "free play and games".

A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said states' views were necessary as just passing a judgement would not help the cause.

Stressing the importance of physical activities, the bench said on Monday that involving children in sports will be useful as otherwise they will end up spending more time on screen.