Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence

"The investigation is so lethargic. There has been a breakdown of constitutional machinery to the extent that FIR could not be registered. Maybe it is correct that the police could not arrest as it could not enter the locality. There was a complete breakdown of law and order machinery of the state," remarked a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud questioning the delay in registration of FIRs and recording of statements of victims by the Manipur Police.

The top court summoned Manipur’s Director General of Police on August 7, the next date of hearing.