Supreme Court to resume physical hearing from April 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will resume full-fledged physical hearing of cases from April 4, after a gap of more than two years, when it switched to virtual hearing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice NV Ramana said the court will resume the physical hearings from April 4 onwards. “Monday onwards, we are opening fully, physically,” he said.

The Chief Justice added that on Monday and Friday, the court will provide links to the advocates for the virtual hearing if they ask for it.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh appreciated the decision to resume the physical hearing. “The Bar expresses its gratitude for the decision,” said Singh.