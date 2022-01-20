Supreme Court upholds OBC quota in medical courses

The top court emphasised that judicial intervention at this stage will further delay the admission process this year, and it would also trigger litigation. "We are still in midst of the pandemic and thus the nation needs doctors," the bench said.

The apex court also declared that Pradeep Jain judgement cannot be read to mean no reservation in AIQ seats.

In connection with the EWS quota, the top court said the petitioners' argument was not limited to the quota in AIQ, but it was also on the criteria adopted by the Central government. Emphasising that this aspect requires detailed hearing, the bench fixed it for further hearing in the third week of March this year.