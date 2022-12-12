Sushil Modi raises scarcity of Rs 2000 notes in RS

New Delhi: BJP MP Sushil Modi raised the issue of scarcity of Rs 2000 notes in the country and alleged that hoarding of the notes as black money was taking place. He demanded the Centre to clarify the matter.

Sushil Modi said in order to curtail black money this denomination should be discontinued. In February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that no instructions have been given to the banks on stopping the issuance of Rs 2000 currency notes.