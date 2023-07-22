‘Swachhata Chronicles-Transformative Tales from India’ | J&K declared top contributor

The Manual for Disaster Management Plan and ‘Swachhata Chronicles – Transformative Tales from India: A compendium of 75 ODF Plus Best Practices’ was released today by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after inaugurating National Conference on Rural WASH Partners’ Forum here today.

Addressing the conference, the Union Minister said that under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we have achieved more than 12.6 Crore tap connections and over 64 percent ODF Plus Villages. He highlighted that the “75 Transformative Tales of India” bring to the forefront stories that, highlight the transformative sanitation journey of India over the years.