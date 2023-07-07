‘Swarna Yug Gyan Ka Yug’ book released in Delhi

New Delhi, July 7: “Swarna Yug Gyan Ka Yug” a book authored by Vikram Jeet Singh, a writer and inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police, has been released in New Delhi.
According to a press release Vikram Jeet Singh in the book has shared his life experiences through the medium of search for truth through the medium of Om pronunciation .The book was released at a function at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi by Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Shambhu Chaudhary, Political Editor of Dainik Bhaskar, KP Malik, senior journalist Ashok Kumar Nirbhay, senior journalist of News-24 Channel, Vinay Kumar, and Dr Satish Verma, Samvad Sindhi Editor Srikant Bhatia, Publisher Subodh Kumar.
On this occasion, Additional Director General Shambhu Chaudhary conveyed his best wishes to the author of the book, Vikramjit Singh, saying that “your book is dedicated to human welfare, which will help the coming generation to move beyond the chanting of Om, chanting the mantras of the youth and leaning towards their spirituality.”
K P Malik, political editor of Dainik Bhaskar, said that this book is dedicated to spirituality but the word Om is eternal in the universe, so if a person wants to achieve his path by chanting it, this book will prove very useful for such a person. “My best wishes to Vikramjit Singh for writing this book despite such a busy routine in the police department,”he said.
Highlighting the subject of his book on the occasion of the book release, author Vikramjit Singh said , “Through this book, which is titled Swarna Yug-Gyan Ka Yug, it is my wish that I can shed light on many aspects of life so that we can This truth is the truth and we can once again establish the golden age of knowledge and truth by knowing it. This information is also because we have made our life very complex and now we have to return to our original nature, so that we can control our life and become the creator of our own destiny while receiving the grace of God. This book attempts to understand consciousness through spirituality, logic and thought.”