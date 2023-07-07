‘Swarna Yug Gyan Ka Yug’ book released in Delhi

K P Malik, political editor of Dainik Bhaskar, said that this book is dedicated to spirituality but the word Om is eternal in the universe, so if a person wants to achieve his path by chanting it, this book will prove very useful for such a person. “My best wishes to Vikramjit Singh for writing this book despite such a busy routine in the police department,”he said.

Highlighting the subject of his book on the occasion of the book release, author Vikramjit Singh said , “Through this book, which is titled Swarna Yug-Gyan Ka Yug, it is my wish that I can shed light on many aspects of life so that we can This truth is the truth and we can once again establish the golden age of knowledge and truth by knowing it. This information is also because we have made our life very complex and now we have to return to our original nature, so that we can control our life and become the creator of our own destiny while receiving the grace of God. This book attempts to understand consciousness through spirituality, logic and thought.”