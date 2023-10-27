SWISS WOMAN’S MURDER | Delhi court extends accused’s police custody till October 30

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the police custody of the accused in the murder of Swiss national Nina Berger till October 30.

Nina's body, with limbs and legs bound with chains, was found near a school in West Delhi on October 20, and the accused, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested on October 21.

Metropolitan Magistrate Devanshu Sajlan of the Tis Hazari Courts extended Singh's police custody by five days after the Delhi Police sought an extension to quiz him.

During investigation, the police recovered various documents, including Nina's passport and visa, from Gurpreet's possession.

Initially, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by Singh, who was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. His statements regarding the murder kept changing.

As per Singh's interrogation, he had met Nina in 2021 during his visit to Switzerland, and their friendship had developed into a close bond. Singh frequently travelled to Switzerland to be near Nina. Over time, he expressed his desire to marry her, but she rejected his proposal.