‘T-shirt debate is over’: Donning windcheater, Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kathua

Srinagar, Jan 20: ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on the 125th day of its journey on Friday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a windcheater to beat the chill, thus ending the T-shirt debate.
The march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab last evening and is scheduled to end at SKICC in Srinagar on January 30.
The yatra, which is now in its last leg, saw the participation of National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah, who equated Mr Gandhi with the eighth century Hindu seer Adi Shankaracharya.
“Centuries ago, it was saint Shankaracharya, who had undertaken a Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to create a renaissance. Now it is Rahul who is walking to unite India, liberate it of the venom of hatred and divisions through his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing thousands of kilometers. I don't know how this amazing thought dawned on him (Rahul). We wholeheartedly support him. But all my blessings are with him. I wish him success in his endeavours. I want to see his efforts succeeding to revive Lord Rama's India and Gandhi's India where we can all, including our sisters and daughters, walk holding our heads high, without any fear,” said Mr Abdullah.
Several Congress leaders, including the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, accompanied Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also joined Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.