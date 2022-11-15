Take concrete steps, instead of holding meeting: SC to Punjab, Haryana on flooding in villages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to take concrete steps instead of holding meetings in connection with the flooding in 25 villages due to overflowing of river Ghaggar.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh said the common man is not interested in meeting, but interested in a solution.

"Every state government should consider the public interest first above the politics," it said.

The bench noted that after its last orders in the matter, except two meetings of the Ghaggar Standing Committee, no concrete steps have been taken by the state governments on the recommendations made by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune.