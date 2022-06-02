Take steps to restore peace in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir, saying innocent people are being killed in the valley and Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing.

"Bank manager, teacher and many innocent people are getting killed every day, Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing. Those who have to protect them have no time as they are busy promoting the film. The BJP has only made Kashmir to attain power," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir, Prime Minister ji," he said.