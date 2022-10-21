Take suo moto action on hate speech crimes even without complaint: SC

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a slew of directions to curb hate speeches and directed the Delhi, UP, and Uttrakhand Police to take suo motu action, even without complaint, in cases related to hate speeches.

The top court emphasised that action needs to be taken, without looking at the religion of the accused, to preserve the secular character of the country, and also orally observed that it is tragic, what we have been reduced to in the name of religion.