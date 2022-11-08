Talks with Russian Foreign Minister to focus on regional concerns, global situation: S. Jaishankar

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns.

In his opening remarks at his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar - who earlier in the day arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia - said that "there have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels".

"Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties, exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests.