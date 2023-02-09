Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates hostel block, Pearl Research Park at VIT Vellore

Chief Minister said that just as Chennai is being referred to as the “medical capital”, Vellore should become the “capital of research studies”.

Stalin said contribution of educational institutions like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) was necessary to make Vellore into the capital of research studies.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for partnerships by private educational institutions in providing education to all.

He said the contribution of such institutions including VIT was needed to ensure that even school dropouts get an opportunity to continue their studies. By this, private educational institutions can contribute to the on-going education revolution in the State.