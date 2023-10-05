Tamil saint Vallalar would have blessed women's reservation bill, says PM on 200th birth anniversary

"When we remember Vallalar, we recall his spirit of care and compassion. He believed in a way of life based on 'Jeeva Karunya' which is compassion towards fellow human beings. One of his most important contributions was his strong commitment to removing hunger. Nothing pained him more than a human being going to bed on an empty stomach," he added further.

Today is the 200th birth anniversary of the great Ramalinga Swami ji, also known as Vallalar. It is even more special that this program is being held in Vadalur, a place closely associated with Vallalar. He is one of our most respected saints. He walked this earth in the 19th century but his spiritual insights continue to inspire millions of people even today, Modi said.