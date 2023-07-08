Tanzania, India are important trade partners: EAM Jaishankar

During the joint commission meeting, emerging areas of interest were discussed and the two sides exchanged views on international issues. "I would particularly like to mention our water partnership because we are immensely proud of the fact that in the last few years, that initiative has helped to transform the lives of millions of Tanzanians, and on this occasion, we will be taking forward a new flagship initiative, which is the first-ever global campus of the globally renowned Indian Institute of Technology, and I had the honour to witness the signature of the agreement to that effect when I was in Zanzibar," Jaishankar said.

Further, Jaishankar also mentioned India's ongoing G20 Presidency and added that New Delhi is pursuing its chairmanship through a process of close consultations with partners from Global South.

He said, "As many of you are aware, India has assumed the G20 presidency since December 2022. Our theme is One Earth, One Family, One Future, and that theme is very much reflected in my visit to Tanzania as well. We are pursuing our G20 presidency through a process of close consultations with our partners of the Global South, and I would like to recognize that Tanzania was one of the countries which actively participated in the Voice of the Global South Summit, which was organized by us in January 2023. We look forward to Tanzania's continued support, not just in our G20 presidency, but in other international initiatives."

Jaishankar underlined how, despite the challenges of COVID, the bilateral trade between India and Tanzania reached new heights. He thanked the Tanzanian Government for creating a positive, enabling environment for India's business communities to expand their activities.