Targeted killing of Bihari migrants in J&K matter of serious concern: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the targeted killing of Bihari migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the incidents have created an "environment of fear".

Kumar said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior Bihar officials are in touch with their counterparts in the union territory over the incidents. "It's a matter of serious concern that people who have gone for work are being deliberately targeted in J&K. Authorities concerned must remain alert to check such incidents there," he told reporters after winding up his public interaction programme 'Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' (Chief Minister in the Court of People). Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district on Sunday, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in J&K this month to 11. Another labourer sustained bullet injury. Kumar said he has conveyed his concern over the killings to Sinha.