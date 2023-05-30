Tarun Chugh condemns killing of Udhampur man

New Delhi, May 30: BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the killing of Udhampur man in Anantnag.
In a statement, Chugh said that the killing of the Udhampur man was the desperation of terrorists as they could not digest the developments in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that those involved in this heinous crime should be brought to justice at the earliest.
Chugh also expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family.